Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Diesel fuel was stolen from at least three 18-wheelers parked at a business near Holly Hill, according to an incident report.

A representative of Excel Bulk Logistics, located at 471 Boyer Road, reported Thursday that the theft occurred on April 29 between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Surveillance video shows a black GMC Sierra AT4X truck, with a factory roll-type bar in the bed, approaching three different semi-trucks and stealing diesel fuel, the report said.

The video shows the GMC had four occupants and three of them exited it while the driver backed up closer to each 18-wheeler.

The value of the stolen diesel fuel is $1,920.