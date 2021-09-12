N.C. man charged in Orangeburg County interstate death

A North Carolina man is accused of killing a person by driving the wrong way on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County.

Glen Vanderheyden, 67, of 12007 Creek Turn Drive, Charlotte, is charged with reckless homicide in the head-on crash.

A S.C. Highway Patrol warrant accuses Vanderheyden of driving his 2017 Jeep SUV west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 in October 2020.

The Jeep struck a 2018 Kia driven by Raqwane Marqual Vazquez, who was driving east in the eastbound lane.

Vazquez, 24, of 50 Rolling Creek Drive, Sumter, died due to “accidental blunt force trauma,” according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

Vazquez was wearing a seatbelt.

Vanderheyden and his passenger had serious injuries, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Orangeburg County EMS transported them to the hospital for treatment. It is not known if they were wearing seatbelts.

Vanderheyden appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake on Wednesday.

Lake set Vanderheyden’s bond at $25,000 and stipulated that he’s not allowed to drive while out on bond. Vanderheyden posted bond Wednesday afternoon.