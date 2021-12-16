N.C. man accused of Orangeburg County carjacking

A North Carolina man is accused of carjacking two people in Orangeburg County last December, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A federal grand jury in Columbia returned an indictment against Shia Lee, 33, of Burlington, with one count each of carjacking and brandishing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The indictment alleges that Lee brandished a firearm and stole a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee from two people, by force, at a rest area outside of Orangeburg.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the incident took place at 142 Eastrest Lane around 7:51 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2020.

The wife reported that she and her husband had swapped seats after they’d been traveling for a while.

The wife was sitting in the driver’s seat, adjusting mirrors and preparing to drive off when a man appeared in view of the driver’s side door.

The wife claimed the man began fighting with her. He then allegedly presented a firearm and told the couple he needed their car.

The man headed east on Interstate 26 in the couple’s Jeep, the report states.

The husband was an off-duty law enforcement officer for a Lowcountry agency. Both his duty weapon and credentials were secured in the center console of the Jeep. There was also an Apple iPad inside of the Jeep.

Lee was found in Bamberg County four days later after he allegedly stole a 2014 Dodge Caravan at a Branchville convenience store, according to the sheriff’s office and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement successfully stopped the Dodge after deploying specialized tire deflation sticks.

Officers recovered the couple’s Jeep and the husband’s duty weapon at the Branchville convenience store, the sheriff’s office said.

Lee is facing the following charges in Bamberg County: possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

An Orangeburg County grand jury indicted Lee on charges of grand larceny valued $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and carjacking.

The Orangeburg and Bamberg County charges remain pending.

“Lee’s alleged actions placed his victims, law enforcement officers, and the public in great danger,” FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge Susan Ferensic said.

“The quick action taken by our law enforcement partners was vital in helping us put together this case for indictment,” Ferensic added.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, City of Bamberg Police Department, Branchville Police Department, City of Laurens Police Department and Denmark Police Department as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott Daniels is prosecuting the federal charges.

If convicted on the federal charges alone, Lee faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison and up to life imprisonment, plus a fine of up to $250,000 and up to five years of court-ordered supervision.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.