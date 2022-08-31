 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

N.C. kidnapping suspect found at Orangeburg County motel

  • 0
OCSO logo new

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 21-year-old Fayetteville, N.C. man wanted back home on kidnapping and attempted murder charges was found in a local motel on Tuesday.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents followed a lead that the man was possibly staying at the Days Inn at 3691 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.

A black Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot matching the description provided by Fayetteville authorities.

Sheriff’s office special operations deputies and SLED agents took the man into custody at around 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot.

Deputies also took a Fayetteville woman into custody.

They claimed the woman had a large quantity of marijuana. She’s facing the charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

People are also reading…

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg man reported that someone stole two firearms from his 2010 white Chevrolet Silverado parked in his Magnolia Street yard on Wednesday morning.

The stolen firearms include a .38-caliber revolver with a chrome-colored rubber grip and a black 9 mm handgun.

The truck didn’t show signs of forced entry.

The guns are valued at $1,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Honda and LG announce plans for a new $4.4 billion battery factory in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News