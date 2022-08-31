N.C. kidnapping suspect found at Orangeburg County motel

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 21-year-old Fayetteville, N.C. man wanted back home on kidnapping and attempted murder charges was found in a local motel on Tuesday.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents followed a lead that the man was possibly staying at the Days Inn at 3691 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.

A black Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot matching the description provided by Fayetteville authorities.

Sheriff’s office special operations deputies and SLED agents took the man into custody at around 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot.

Deputies also took a Fayetteville woman into custody.

They claimed the woman had a large quantity of marijuana. She’s facing the charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg man reported that someone stole two firearms from his 2010 white Chevrolet Silverado parked in his Magnolia Street yard on Wednesday morning.

The stolen firearms include a .38-caliber revolver with a chrome-colored rubber grip and a black 9 mm handgun.

The truck didn’t show signs of forced entry.

The guns are valued at $1,000.