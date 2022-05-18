‘My heart is broken’: Balloons, notes form ‘Winston Lane’ in Woodford

“I’m at a loss for words how my heart is broken over this terrible tragedy,” said the Rev. Marian Fullard on Wednesday as she stood by a fence at Bethlehem Baptist Church on McClain Street in Woodford.

She, along with other community and church members, gathered to tie notes and balloons to honor the memory of 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter.

Hunter was sitting on the couch of his family’s home, located toward the end of McClain Street, on Friday night when someone drove by and opened fire on the residence and vehicles parked at the home.

A bullet struck and killed Hunter.

To show love to Hunter and his family, his church’s youth ministry sponsored a “renaming” of McClain Street to “Winston Lane,” beginning on Wednesday.

Balloons with superheroes and hearts and some in Hunter’s favorite color – blue – were tied to the fence at the church’s ball field, which parallels McClain Street.

As the day continued, more clusters of balloons and notes appeared as those who loved Hunter created their own memorials to him.

“Winston was a very outgoing young man,” Fullard said.

“His mother, grandmother and grandfather, the family was a really close-knit family,” she added.

“So different things that went on in the church, especially with the children, they always had Winston here,” she said.

“He’s truly going to be missed. We all are brokenhearted about this terrible tragedy,” Fullard said.

“I remember when we had Vacation Bible School and his mother was one of the teachers of the young people and stood up during her presentation, and Winston would come right up there and be with his mom,” she said.

“He was really outgoing. He’s truly, truly going to be missed,” she added.

When Hunter was a baby, Sateria Zeigler of Swansea babysat him.

Zeigler wrote to Winston on a note in the shape of a hand. She tied it to the fence at the base of the balloons she placed there around 2 p.m.

The red balloons had Spiderman and Batman on them.

“I wanted to get Baby Shark and the CoComelon,” she said, noting he enjoyed those cartoons when he was younger.

“I guess he would like Batman and Spiderman now,” she added.

“I’ll always remember his smile, his little sense of humor. He was just the sweetest boy ever. It’s a shame,” Zeigler said.

“It’s hard. It’s ridiculous,” she added.

Nena Walker-Staley of Irmo grew up in Woodford and served as a youth ministry co-coordinator at Bethlehem Baptist many years ago.

Hunter is her cousin.

“I’m glad that they are finding a way to remember him in such a positive way,” Walker-Staley said of “Winston’s Lane.”

“I came down just to put the balloon out,” she said, noting that her mother told her that the church’s prayer team would meet at noon.

“When I drove up and I saw the balloons and I saw that people took their time to put his name in the fence, I think it’s just an awesome way to remember him and understand that the child was a staple in this community and that his love for baseball and to put everything on the fence of the baseball fence here at the church, where I’m sure he played,” Walker-Staley said.

“I think this is a great show of the faith and the belief in what the Bible says about his life, his eternal life,” Walker-Staley said.

Samantha Johnson, one of the youth co-coordinators at the church, said she’ll remember Hunter’s infectious smile and his desire to pray, always.

“His smile would light up a dark room. He would always want to pray when we would have children’s worship,” she said.

“And we would have to say, ‘Winston, you’ve got to let somebody else pray’ and he didn’t understand because he wanted to pray all the time. So when we would tell him ‘no,’ he would get so discouraged. And when we’d finally say, ‘OK, Winston, you can pray, you can pray,’ he’d come over to me and he’d say, ‘You’re going to help me pray, right?’”

“He would cuddle up to me and pray,” she said.

“He loved his church family, he loved his friends at church and children’s ministry. He was just the sweetest little boy,” Johnson said.

During an hour-and-a-half prayer meeting, the Rev. Felix Anderson, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, encouraged the team to remember those grieving Hunter’s loss, but also those who are affected by shooting incidents throughout the nation.

“We have a report every day. Not a single day goes by without some kind of shooting or killing somewhere, so we want to pray for our nation as a whole,” he said.

Hunter’s shooting death remains under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided a video of a vehicle of interest that was seen leaving the area not long after the shooting.

If anyone has information about the vehicle or who may be responsible for Hunter’s death, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.