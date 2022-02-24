Murders ‘made no sense’; Orangeburg County sheriff thanks families, others after verdicts

It’s been six years, seven months and one week since four people were murdered and a child was injured at a Holly Hill home, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Thursday.

“I know this has been a long time, almost seven years. We think about it as seven years and sometimes it doesn’t seem that long, but for these families to have to sit down day in and day out and think about what happened to their family members, this is how I want to break it down,” he said.

“As of yesterday, it was 2,414 days. As of yesterday, it was 57,936 hours. As of yesterday, it was 3,476,160 minutes. As of yesterday, it was 208,569,600 seconds that passed for these family members without their loved ones,” he said.

Ravenell spoke at a press conference the day after an Orangeburg County jury found Robert “Pockets” Bailey, Antly Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott and Luther Joseph “Joe” Smith of Eutawville guilty of four counts of murder and one count each of first-degree burglary and attempted murder.

Derrick Coleman is facing the same charges as the other men, but was not tried with his co-defendants. He testified as a witness during the trial.

Bailey, Scott and Smith murdered Jerome Butler, 50; Krystal Hutto, 28; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17 and Tamara Alexis Almeshia Perry, 14. They also tried to kill Dreamzz Nelson, who was 8 years old at the time, but he survived a gunshot wound to the head.

Ravenell said the murderers, “stopped them from having birthdays about seven years ago, but on last night, Luther Smith, Antly Scott and Robert Bailey, they might have more birthdays, but they aren’t sending any more invitations. And that’s just the way I feel about it.”

The men “tried to stop Dreamzz from having more birthdays, but that didn’t work out for them,” Ravenell added. Nelson is 14 now and testified in the trial.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Bailey, Scott and Smith to life in prison.

First Circuit Assistant Solicitor David Osborne theorized that the men targeted the children’s father, Christopher Wright, after someone “ordered a lick.”

Osborne said the men went to get drugs and cash from Hutto’s home in Holly Hill. They expected Wright to be there too, but he wasn’t.

Ravenell called the murders senseless.

“What we saw yesterday was 12 jurors that walked out of the courtroom and walked back in and delivered one word 18 times that we wanted to hear – guilty – for three individuals who committed a crime that made no sense,” Ravenell said.

He thanked the victims’ families. Just over a dozen members of the victims’ families stood with Ravenell at the press conference.

Facing the families, he said, “And I told you from day one, we weren’t going to stop and we didn’t; and you told us you weren’t going to stop, and you didn’t.”

Ravenell said nearly 500 to 1,000 people were interviewed during the investigation into the shooting.

He said his office “tracked down every lead that we got.”

The case not only weighed heavily on him, but on everyone in his office, the sheriff said.

“Every crime in Orangeburg County, whether someone gets a lawnmower stolen, it weighs on me, but to see how this weight on my chief deputy and everybody on down – dispatchers, road deputies – to see this and see the weight that’s lifted, it was a lot,” he said.

“Every morning I got up, got dressed to come to work or go to church or whatever, I thought about these families,” he said.

Ravenell said he was at a conference in Myrtle Beach when he got a call about the shootings on the morning of July 15, 2015.

“I thought it was really a dream, but about seven years later, I know it really wasn’t a dream. Those young girls lost their lives for nothing,” he said.

First Circuit Assistant Solicitor Chelsea Glover, who helped prosecute the case, said to the families, “One thing that I can say with absolute certainty is that seven is the year of completion. It’s Biblical. So I know God was moving in the midst. And if it brings you any satisfaction, the jury prayed every day. Every day they stepped foot in the courtroom, they prayed.”

Glover noted that the jury foreman was a “very devoted pastor.”

“And we are thankful,” she said. “We are thankful for him.”

Ravenell thanked the victims’ families, news media and various agencies, including First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Agency; the S.C. Law Enforcement Division; the S.C. Highway Patrol; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Dorchester County; Calhoun County; Berkeley County; Richland County; the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety; Clarendon County; Colleton County; Bamberg County; the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and all local municipal agencies that assisted.

