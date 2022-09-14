Murder suspect returns to jail; Holly Hill man facing domestic violence charge

A Holly Hill man awaiting trial on a murder charge is back in jail.

Kamel Daquan Thomas, 37, of 1219 John Brown Road, has now been charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to a Holly Hill police warrant.

The warrant alleges that Thomas did “strike, choke and drag” a woman while in the presence of minor children around 9:45 p.m. Friday outside of his home.

The incident report states that Thomas and his accuser have a child in common.

Holly Hill Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger deferred setting his bond to a circuit court at a later date.

Thomas is awaiting trial on charges stemming from the Feb. 3 shooting death of Stephan D. Harley, 43, of Bowman.

The incident took place on Rail Street in Bowman.

Harley had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Thomas also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. SLED says Thomas drove himself to a Bowman-area gas station and was airlifted to a hospital.

He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the incident.

On June 13, Circuit Judge Maite Murphy set Thomas’ bond at $100,000 and was released that day.

Thomas remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center following his most recent arrest.

If Thomas is convicted on the misdemeanor charge of second-degree domestic violence, he faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.