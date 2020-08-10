You have permission to edit this article.
Murder suspect returned to Orangeburg County
A suspect who fought extradition has been returned to South Carolina to face a murder charge, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“No place is safe for you if you’ve committed a murder in this county,” Ravenell said. “We’ll turn every rock over until we find you.”

Ravenell said 21-year-old Zasheed McNeal has been returned from North Carolina to be served with a warrant for murder.

The Charlotte man is a suspect in a March 9 shooting incident that left a 40-year-old man dead.

Witnesses told investigators they had traveled to South Carolina to visit a local gravesite.

The witnesses then drove to the home of an acquaintance before a planned return trip to North Carolina.

However, while inside a Melvin Road residence, they heard gunfire. They later discovered the victim still seated in his car deceased.

McNeal was developed as suspect that night, according to the warrant.

A court appearance for the North Carolina man is expected to be scheduled later this week.

