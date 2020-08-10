Murder suspect returned to Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Santee man is accused of assaulting a woman on Thursday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Ryan John Mullaney, 30, of Five Chop Road, is facing the charge of first-degree assault and battery.

Mullaney allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck and pushed her onto her porch.

He also allegedly threatened to burn her house and a boat in the back yard, and kill the dogs. The woman claimed he threw his phone and broke it so she couldn’t call for help.

He threatened to commit “suicide by cop” if police were called and also threatened to kill himself with drugs, according to the incident report.

The man also allegedly picked up a dagger and held it toward the woman. She told deputies she feared for her life.

If convicted of first-degree assault and battery, Mullaney faces up to 10 years in prison.