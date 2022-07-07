Murder suspect faces new charges; 6-year-old died in May incident in Woodford

A New York man is facing new charges in connection with the shooting incident which took the life of 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter.

Seth James Phillips, 20, of 31 Karen Place, Farmington, was previously charged with murder. He’s now facing three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

His three co-defendants have already been charged with the same offenses.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office served the warrants to Phillips on Thursday at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting bond on Phillips at a later date.

Hunter died after someone fired a barrage of bullets at his family’s McClain Street home in the late night hours of May 13. Hunter was home with his brother and parents.

Prior to Thursday’s charges, Phillips’ murder warrant accused him of being in the same vehicle when his co-defendants allegedly opened fire on Hunter’s home.

According to Phillips’ new warrants, his co-defendants allegedly told investigators that he was also armed with a handgun during the incident. He and the three co-defendants allegedly shot at the home.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has said the suspects shot the wrong home. He alleges they went to Woodford to buy or steal marijuana.

In addition to Phillips, the three others facing the same charges are:

• Jeremiah J. Harley, 17, of County Road 50, Canandaigua, N.Y. He’s charged as an adult.

• Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Pinewood Street, Chillicothe, Illinois.

• Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of Greenwood Drive, West Columbia.

The investigation is ongoing.

If the men are convicted, each faces up to life in prison.