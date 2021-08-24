Murder suspect extradited from Florida; man charged in Orangeburg educator’s death

A second suspect has been charged in connection with the 2020 shooting death of a popular educator, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“We have as of late Monday extradited this suspect from the State of Florida,” Ravenell said. “He is being charged in the shooting death of Mr. Karl Williams.”

Ravenell said 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Pelion is being held on a charge of murder.

Guinyard is the second suspect arrested in the case.

Aloysius Green Jr., 18, was taken into custody and charged with murder in the case in January.

The two are charged in the Dec. 14, 2020 shooting death of Williams.

Williams and a relative were inside their Myers Road home when the 49-year-old Williams was shot.

Ravenell said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4