Murder suspect dies in Orangeburg jail

A murder suspect died at the Orangeburg County Detention Center this weekend.

Stanley Lee Dixon, 57, of Denmark, was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:43 a.m. Saturday.

A detention center sergeant reported finding Dixon in his cell laying on his left side, unconscious and not breathing, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Orangeburg County EMS responded and attempted CPR, but it was unsuccessful, the report states.

The sergeant said he last saw Dixon responsive around 3 a.m.

He told deputies that Dixon suffered from diabetes and was supposed to receive dialysis treatments, but he’d been refusing them, the report states. Dixon last underwent dialysis treatment the day before, the sergeant said.

Responding deputies didn’t notice anything suspicious in Dixon’s cell. A deputy notified the S.C. Law Enforcement Division of Dixon’s death due to him being incarcerated at the time.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released Dixon’s cause of death.