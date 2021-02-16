 Skip to main content
Murder suspect dies in Orangeburg jail
Orangeburg County Detention Center
GENE ZALESKI, T&D

A murder suspect died at the Orangeburg County Detention Center this weekend.

Stanley Lee Dixon, 57, of Denmark, was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:43 a.m. Saturday.

A detention center sergeant reported finding Dixon in his cell laying on his left side, unconscious and not breathing, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Orangeburg County EMS responded and attempted CPR, but it was unsuccessful, the report states.

The sergeant said he last saw Dixon responsive around 3 a.m.

He told deputies that Dixon suffered from diabetes and was supposed to receive dialysis treatments, but he’d been refusing them, the report states. Dixon last underwent dialysis treatment the day before, the sergeant said.

Responding deputies didn’t notice anything suspicious in Dixon’s cell. A deputy notified the S.C. Law Enforcement Division of Dixon’s death due to him being incarcerated at the time.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released Dixon’s cause of death.

Dixon was accused of shooting and killing Louis D’mitri Patrone Wise, 40, also of Denmark, back on Dec. 26, 2018. Wise’s body was found in a cemetery in the Cope area.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

