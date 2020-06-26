Murder suspect charged in Orangeburg County shootout; second man accused of aiding getaway

The man said he received a call from a female asking that he meet her on Felderville Road. When he drove to the location given, he was met by three armed males who stole his car and wallet.

Evins is a suspect in that robbery.

At the time of Wednesday’s shootout, Evins was out on bond for the fatal 2018 shooting death of a 23-year-old Eutawville man.

Evins allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire during a physical fight, striking the Eutawville man.

Evins fled South Carolina but was captured the following month in Connecticut by U.S. Marshals, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were able to track Evins through his ankle monitor, which was a requirement of his bond for the murder charge.

“I just hope he’s kept in jail this time until his case can be adjudicated,” Ravenell said. “This individual has demonstrated he shouldn’t be in society.”

During a hearing on Friday, Jones received a personal recognizance bond of $5,000.

Evins is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The case is still under investigation.

