Murdaugh facing local charges; lawyer accused of Orangeburg, Bamberg crimes

Suspended South Carolina attorney Richard Alex Murdaugh is facing 27 new charges, including allegations connected to Bamberg and Orangeburg counties.

A state grand jury indicted the 53-year-old on the new charges on Thursday.

In the most recent charges, he’s accused of laundering almost $4.9 million, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday.

Indictments were filed in Bamberg, Orangeburg, Allendale, Beaufort and Colleton counties.

The indictment filed in Orangeburg County accuses Murdaugh taking money from a state trooper who hired him after being injured in the line of duty in January 2018.

Murdaugh allegedly convinced the trooper to sign over an insurance check to the Hampton County law firm where Murdaugh formerly worked. The law firm has since fired Murdaugh.

The indictment alleges that Murdaugh told the state trooper that the $125,000 settlement proceeds could not be disbursed until his litigation in the case ended.

Orangeburg County court records show the case ended in May 2021.

Sometime between Jan. 29 and May 31, according to the indictment, Murdaugh deposited the $125,000 settlement proceeds in one of his bank accounts.

Murdaugh, “created this account for the purpose of misappropriating funds belonging to others with the illusion that the money was being paid to the legitimate settlement planning company,” the indictment claims.

As a result, the state grand jury indicted Murdaugh on the following charges in Orangeburg County: breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued $10,000 or more, money laundering, computer crime valued more than $10,000 and forgery.

In Bamberg County, Murdaugh is accused of pocketing $792,000 after he’d convinced an attorney there to write checks to him instead of the Hampton County law firm.

“Murdaugh induced an attorney from another firm with which he was associated on a case” to write a $192,000 check, a $225,000 check and a $375,000 check “for Murdaugh’s share of the fees to him personally rather than following the normal practice of writing the checks to Murdaugh’s law firm,” the indictment alleges.

Murdaugh allegedly told the attorney he was going to structure the fees, in part, because of possible civil liability in a case involving a boat crash in which a young woman died.

Instead, Murdaugh allegedly made online transfers to convert part of this money to make personal credit card payments, handle family expenses and to write checks to family members, associates and a law partner, according to the indictment.

Murdaugh is facing the following charges in Bamberg County as a result: four counts of obtaining signatures or property by false pretenses, three counts of money laundering and one count of computer crime valued more than $10,000.

This latest indictment by the state grand jury claims Murdaugh stole more than $4.8 million over the past five years.

About $3.5 million was meant as insurance settlements for the sons of Murdaugh’s housekeeper, whose death in 2019 was attributed to a fall at his home. He already faced additional charges in that case.

Prosecutors also allege that Murdaugh was trying to hide money from lawyers who sued him and his family over the death of a teenager in a 2019 boat crash. His son, Paul Murdaugh, was charged after investigators said he was driving his father’s boat drunk and recklessly.

Richard Alex Murdaugh remains jailed on previous charges.

There are still no charges in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June.

The state grand jury investigation was led by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson acknowledged involvement of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney General’s Office in the case.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

