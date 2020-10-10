 Skip to main content
Motorist killed in head-on crash in Orangeburg County
Motorist killed in head-on crash in Orangeburg County

A motorist died Saturday morning after a Jeep SUV traveling the wrong way on Interstate 26 struck a Kia Optima.

The collision occurred at 2:20 a.m. near mile marker 164, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The Jeep SUV was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-26 when it struck an eastbound Kia Optima head-on, Jones said.

The Kia driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The Jeep’s driver and passenger had serious injuries. Orangeburg County EMS transported them to the hospital for treatment.

It is not known if they were wearing seatbelts.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the agency’s Multi-discipline Accident Investigation Team, also known as MAIT.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased driver.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

