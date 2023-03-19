A motorist died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 Sunday evening in Orangeburg County.

The driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling west when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, across the median and into the eastbound lane, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Cruze then went off the left side of the highway and struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died on the scene.

The incident took place at 7:15 p.m. at the 154 mile marker, six miles east of Orangeburg.

The name of the deceased was not immediately available from the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.