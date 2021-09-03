Motorcyclist killed in Orangeburg County crash; suspect sought in hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Friday morning near Orangeburg, according Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. as the motorcyclist was attempting to merge from U.S. Highway 301 north onto Interstate 26 west.

The motorcyclist’s 2009 Harley-Davidson and an unknown vehicle made contact, Tidwell said. The motorcyclist was ejected.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

If anyone witnessed the collision near mile marker 154, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or dial *HP from a mobile phone.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the motorcyclist.

Highway collisions have claimed the lives of 30 people in Orangeburg County so far this year.

During the same time period last year, 19 people died on roadways in the county.

In Calhoun County, five people have died due to collisions this year. Collisions claimed two lives in the county during the same period last year.