Motorcycle missing after hot dog bun run in Santee

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman claimed she let a male friend borrow her 2013 black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle to get some hot dog buns, but he never returned to her Santee home, according to an incident report.

The woman reported the July 30 incident to deputies on Thursday.

She’s not been able to reach her friend by phone.

The motorcycle is valued at $2,800.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a .380-caliber Ruger LCP firearm and holster from an unlocked 2021 Honda Accord parked on Lakewood Drive outside Orangeburg.

The theft took place during the early morning hours on Thursday.

The value of the firearm and holster is $249.99.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A truck reported stolen in Calhoun County on July 27 was found in the parking lot of an Orangeburg motel on Thursday afternoon, according to an incident report.

Officers reported they found a man and woman with the truck.

The man is facing misdemeanor drug charges after a detective allegedly found marijuana and white powdery residue in the truck. Officers also claim a small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance fell out of the man’s pocket.

The value of the truck is $8,000 and the investigation into who stole it remains open by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.