Mother: ‘Very brave’ child shared sex crime allegations; no bond for accused Bamberg County councilman; drug evaluation ordered

The parents of the two children Kinard is accused of violating addressed the court.

“Since the truth has been revealed, I now see that Kerry exemplifies the epitome of evil. He’s preyed on my children for years. They now have memories of their childhood no child should have,” the children’s father said.

“What has happened behind closed doors is disgusting to me,” he added.

“The children’s most restful nights of sleep have been since last Friday, since he was jailed,” he said.

“I feel that due to his unstable mental state, the propensity to commit despicable acts against children, the Bamberg community is endangered,” he said. “If released from jail, I believe this heinous behavior will continue and it would continue to the point of no return.”

The children’s mother said they are “physically and emotionally exhausted by the fear” of Kinard’s possible release from jail.

“I’m sure he’s upset that his evil acts over the years have finally been revealed,” she said.