Courtney Hunter has been grieving the senseless loss of her 6-year-old son, Winston O’Conner Hunter.

She’s now planning a parade to stop gun violence and bring awareness to gun safety on Saturday morning.

In addition, she’ll lead a program to not only honor her youngest son, but those who’ve also lost their lives to gun violence.

“I’m trying to channel my pain to reach out to others,” Hunter said.

“We need to band together because enough is enough,” she added.

Parade lineup will begin at 9:30 a.m. at North Middle/High School, located at 692 Cromer Avenue in North.

The parade will start at 10:30 a.m.

Then at 11:30 a.m., Hunter will lead a brief program, which will include lighting candles and saying the names those who’ve lost their lives to gun violence. The program will take place in North’s town square.

Over the past year, Hunter said she’s been finding strength in her motto, “What would Winston do?”

Winston Hunter wrote in one of his last classroom assignments, “My dream for the world is for everyone to be nice.”

His mother says she’s been taking her son’s dream and turning it into a reality.

Winston Hunter died on May 13, 2022 following a drive-by shooting of his home on McClain Street in Woodford.

He, his parents and siblings had just returned home from a family gathering when they heard gunshots outside at 11:35 p.m.

Bullets entered the home.

One of those bullets hit Winston Hunter, who was sitting on the sofa. He died moments later.

No one else in the home was physically injured.

Within three weeks, authorities arrested four suspects who were allegedly in the car when the shooting occurred.

Their charges remain pending.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that the Hunter family and suspects do not know one another.

He also alleges the suspects shot the wrong house in an attempt to get marijuana.

To be part of Saturday’s parade, contact Abraham Salley at 803-422-2996 or email throughtheeyesofWinston16@yahoo.com