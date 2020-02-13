Mother IDs body in Orangeburg apartment; daughter was ‘a beautiful soul’

The person discovered in a Roosevelt Gardens apartment is a 23-year-old woman, her mother says.

Kaiyana Danae Joins “was a beautiful soul and had the biggest heart,” according to her mother, Mya Dangelmaier of Myrtle Beach.

“Everyone loved her,” her mother said.

Joins leaves behind two children: one age 3 and the other 2 months.

Dangelmaier said the children are safe with caregivers and weren’t with Joins.

Dangelmaier reported her daughter missing on Feb. 1 after she noticed her social media page hadn’t been updated for a couple of days. She also hadn’t received any phone calls from her.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joins’ body was discovered Sunday by a man visiting his girlfriend at a neighboring apartment unit. After noticing a distinctive odor, he entered her apartment and discovered a body on a bed in the rear bedroom.

Dangelmaier said her daughter had been living in Orangeburg for about six months. She’d been living at Roosevelt Gardens for a month.

“She was finally getting her life together,” Dangelmaier said.