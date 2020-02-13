Mother IDs body in Orangeburg apartment; daughter was ‘a beautiful soul’

The person discovered in a Roosevelt Gardens apartment is a 23-year-old woman, her mother says.
Kaiyana Danae Joins “was a beautiful soul and had the biggest heart,” according to her mother, Mya Dangelmaier of Myrtle Beach.
“Everyone loved her,” her mother said.
Joins leaves behind two children: one age 3 and the other 2 months.
Dangelmaier said the children are safe with caregivers and weren’t with Joins.
Dangelmaier reported her daughter missing on Feb. 1 after she noticed her social media page hadn’t been updated for a couple of days. She also hadn’t received any phone calls from her.
Joins’ body was discovered Sunday by a man visiting his girlfriend at a neighboring apartment unit. After noticing a distinctive odor, he entered her apartment and discovered a body on a bed in the rear bedroom.
Dangelmaier said her daughter had been living in Orangeburg for about six months. She’d been living at Roosevelt Gardens for a month.
“She was finally getting her life together,” Dangelmaier said.
“She loved music,” Dangelmaier said. “She had the silliest sense of humor and loved to laugh.”
Dangelmaier described her daughter as having an “independent, free spirit.”
She said pathology results are pending and are expected to take several weeks.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting autopsy results before deciding its next steps in the investigation.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released any information about the case.
McMillan Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach also confirmed the identification of the woman.
