Mother claims attempted abduction; Orangeburg police say mall is safe

A mother called law enforcement on Friday evening claiming that an unknown woman attempted to take her crying 3-year-old daughter from her at the Prince of Orange Mall.

Police say the mall is safe.

“We have officers patrolling the mall. If anyone sees or experiences something suspicious, they are asked to call law enforcement immediately,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. Anthony Robinson said.

Officers received a call around 6:13 p.m. about a possible attempted abduction, according to a police incident report.

The mother of the 3-year-old daughter told officers that while she and her child were inside of Rue 21, a middle-aged woman walked beside them.

The mother said that her daughter was crying and the unknown woman patted the daughter on the shoulder in an attempt to calm her down, the report states.

The mother told officers that the woman then “grabbed her daughter’s hand and began pulling her daughter away from her saying, ‘Come on, baby.’”

The mother then snatched her daughter’s hand away from the woman and confronted her.