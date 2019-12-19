Two former Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an Orangeburg businessman entered guilty pleas in federal court on Wednesday.
Saurabhkumar Patel, Carolyn Franklin and Willie Paul David Rogers pleaded guilty to conspiracy involving immigration visas. The maximum sentence they face is five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Franklin and Rogers are former deputies.
Franklin also pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting visa fraud. Rogers pleaded guilty to one count. The maximum sentence for this offense is prison for 10 years and a fine of $250,000.
Franklin also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. She faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
Sentencing dates for the three have not yet been scheduled.
On Oct. 29, three other former Orangeburg County deputies pleaded guilty: Nathaniel Miller Shazier III, Allan Hunter and Stanley LaValle Timmons.
Shazier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.
Hunter, who’d left the sheriff’s office and was employed as a Springfield police officer at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine and four counts of visa fraud.
Timmons, who was employed as an Orangeburg County deputy at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiracy.
Lacra Jenkins, who was the police chief of Springfield and a former sheriff’s office deputy, pleaded guilty earlier in the fall to conspiracy to violate federal law, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of visa fraud.
Another co-defendant, Tarang Kumar Patel, earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy and visa fraud.
On Oct. 31, U.S. District Judge Joseph Anderson sentenced him to time served and a fine of $200.
Hunter, Timmons, Shazier and Jenkins have not yet been sentenced.
Charges are pending against James Albert Tucker, who represented himself as a sheriff’s office reserve deputy. He is facing charges of conspiracy, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
In March 2019, the defendants were indicted in various immigration and drug schemes.
The months-long scheme involved the fabrication of documents that allowed some foreigners to remain in the United States longer than otherwise allowed.
The scheme turned into a sting operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Undercover agents recruited some local officers to guard supposed cocaine transports and freight, including proceeds from drug trades.
No image of Rogers was available.
