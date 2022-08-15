More charges: Kemmerlin Road man accused of shooting son

An Orangeburg man was charged Monday with attempted murder in the July 25 shooting of his 15-year-old son.

Andre Shawn Greene, 46, 102 Kemmerlin Road, was charged in an incident that occurred at a Kemmerlin Road home.

According to the arrest warrant, Greene entered the kitchen with a firearm and began shooting.

The warrant states Greene chased after his son and fired three shots while the victim was running into the front yard of the residence.

The 15-year-old was able to escape the incident by running to a neighbor's house. He was not injured.

Greene's new charge is on top of a murder charge related to the death of his 14-year old son, Drequan Greene, and an attempted murder charge regarding his wife. He was also charged with the possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies found an unresponsive Drequan Greene on the ground next to the back steps of the mobile home.

Deputies say Andre Greene walked out of the home screaming, “Help my wife” while pointing to a woman on the floor, according to an incident report.

The woman shouted, “He shot me!” while pointing to Andre Green, the report states.

Deputies immediately detained him.

Andre Greene’s prior convictions include first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug in 1994.

Two years later, he was convicted of criminal domestic violence.

Then in 2002, he pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage. A circuit judge sentenced him to one year of probation and to pay restitution.

If Greene is convicted on his current charges, he faces up to life in prison.