You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
More catalytic converters stolen in Orangeburg
0 comments
alert

More catalytic converters stolen in Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole more catalytic converters from vehicles that serve Orangeburg’s seniors.

An employee of The Oaks PACE, located at 153 Founders Court, attempted to start the buses there at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

She noticed that two of the buses made unusual noises.

After a mechanic inspected them, it was determined that their catalytic converters were missing.

The sheriff’s office isn’t ruling out that this case may be connected to thefts reported on Wednesday at the Council on Aging and Senior Catering, both located at 2570 Saint Matthews Road.

Someone stole catalytic converters from seven vehicles at that location.

In a separate incident, someone stole firearms and electronics from a Eutawville home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The homeowner learned of the break-in Thursday evening when a neighbor reported his door was wide open.

The following items were stolen: an AR-15 rifle, a wooden Remington A7 12-gauge shotgun with SCHP on it, 200 DVDs, a 46-inch Sanyo television, two satellite boxes, a JBL sound bar, two NASCAR headsets, three cordless DeWalt drills, two power drills and five hammers.

The value of the stolen items is $3,400.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News