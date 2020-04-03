More catalytic converters stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole more catalytic converters from vehicles that serve Orangeburg’s seniors.
An employee of The Oaks PACE, located at 153 Founders Court, attempted to start the buses there at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
She noticed that two of the buses made unusual noises.
After a mechanic inspected them, it was determined that their catalytic converters were missing.
The sheriff’s office isn’t ruling out that this case may be connected to thefts reported on Wednesday at the Council on Aging and Senior Catering, both located at 2570 Saint Matthews Road.
Someone stole catalytic converters from seven vehicles at that location.
In a separate incident, someone stole firearms and electronics from a Eutawville home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The homeowner learned of the break-in Thursday evening when a neighbor reported his door was wide open.
The following items were stolen: an AR-15 rifle, a wooden Remington A7 12-gauge shotgun with SCHP on it, 200 DVDs, a 46-inch Sanyo television, two satellite boxes, a JBL sound bar, two NASCAR headsets, three cordless DeWalt drills, two power drills and five hammers.
The value of the stolen items is $3,400.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.