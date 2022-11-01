Moped stolen from Orangeburg parking lot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A moped was stolen from a Walmart parking lot early Monday morning, according to an incident report.

Surveillance video shows two men driving up to the North Road business in an older model white Chevrolet Tahoe with a trailer.

The two men got out of the truck, loaded the black and blue moped onto the trailer and drove off.

The 2021 Jiangsu Baodiao Locomotive moped is valued at $3,000.

In an unrelated report, a Rowesville woman reported Monday that someone stole her utility trailer from her Elmwood Avenue home.

The 6-foot-by-12-foot trailer has a reinforced tailgate with both vertical and horizontal bars, heavy mesh wiring, a wood deck and a single axle.

It is valued at $5,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda Element parked at Garden Gate Florist, located at 1692 Carolina Avenue. The theft was reported on Monday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.