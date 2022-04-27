Moped operator dies in Orangeburg County collision

The operator of a moped died in a collision on North Road in Orangeburg around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The moped was traveling east on North Road when it was struck by a 2021 Toyota Corolla that was also traveling east, Tidwell said. The collision happened near Midway Drive.

The Corolla’s driver called law enforcement, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The driver also reported that other vehicles struck the moped operator while he was in the road.

The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

According to the sheriff’s office incident report, the operator of the moped was a 51-year-old man who lived on North Road.

Deputies secured the scene and blocked traffic in both directions until Orangeburg County EMS and the Highway Patrol arrived.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased man.

