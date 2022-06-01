Moped operator dies after crash near Cordova

A moped operator died following a collision near Cordova on May 14, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell reported Wednesday.

The collision occurred around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Shillings Bridge Road and Hickory Hill Road, Tidwell said. That’s about 4 miles west of Cordova.

A 2021 moped was traveling east on Shillings Bridge Road as a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling south on Hickory Hill Road.

When the Tacoma crossed over Shillings Bridge Road, the moped struck the side of the pickup, Tidwell said.

The moped operator was taken to Prisma Health Richland, where the operator later died.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office didn’t immediately release the name of the moped operator.

As of June 1, there have been 401 fatalities on the state’s highways. During the same time period last year, 472 people were killed on South Carolina’s roadways.

To date, 12 people have been killed on highways in Orangeburg County. That’s six fewer deaths than last year at this time.

In Calhoun County, three people have lost their lives on highways so far this year. During the same time period last year, there were five highway deaths there.

One person has died on a highway in Bamberg County so far this year, the same as last year.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.