 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Moped operator dies after crash near Cordova

  • 0
SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A moped operator died following a collision near Cordova on May 14, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell reported Wednesday.

The collision occurred around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Shillings Bridge Road and Hickory Hill Road, Tidwell said. That’s about 4 miles west of Cordova.

A 2021 moped was traveling east on Shillings Bridge Road as a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling south on Hickory Hill Road.

When the Tacoma crossed over Shillings Bridge Road, the moped struck the side of the pickup, Tidwell said.

The moped operator was taken to Prisma Health Richland, where the operator later died.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office didn’t immediately release the name of the moped operator.

As of June 1, there have been 401 fatalities on the state’s highways. During the same time period last year, 472 people were killed on South Carolina’s roadways.

People are also reading…

To date, 12 people have been killed on highways in Orangeburg County. That’s six fewer deaths than last year at this time.

In Calhoun County, three people have lost their lives on highways so far this year. During the same time period last year, there were five highway deaths there.

One person has died on a highway in Bamberg County so far this year, the same as last year.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orangeburg man killed, car stolen

Orangeburg man killed, car stolen

Someone killed a 44-year-old Orangeburg man and fled the scene in his car, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai Covid lockdown ends: 25 million people emerge from 2-months isolation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News