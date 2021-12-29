Money trouble: ATMs heavily damaged in Orangeburg

Two ATMs were damaged by people who attempted to break into them early Wednesday morning, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Officers first responded at 3:36 a.m. to First Citizens Bank, located at 1820 Columbia Road. Someone reported people were trying to break into an ATM.

When officers arrived, they saw the bottom door of the ATM was open.

No money appeared to have been taken from the machine, the report states.

Officers believe the suspects were in an older red Jeep.

At 4:30 a.m., officers learned that a BB&T ATM, located at 500 Bennett Street, was damaged. Police believe the machine was damaged before the First Citizens Bank incident.

Officers believe the machine was ripped out of the ground.

The ATM was pried open. Officers noticed scratches on the safe inside of it. A key was beside it.

Officers believe a chain was attached to the ATM and a vehicle, which was used to pull the ATM from its base.

The total damage to the ATMs is estimated at $10,000.

