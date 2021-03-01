Money stolen from Bowman home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole money from a Bowman man’s home on Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The Foliage Street man was away from his home for a few hours. When he returned, he noticed that the padlock on his backdoor was missing.

Inside, he noticed that someone had taken an envelope containing money out of one of his dresser drawers. His firearms and other belongings were not bothered.

In unrelated incidents:

• Someone stole a 1999 U-Haul International tow dolly from a business in the Providence community just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Surveillance video shows a silver SUV coming onto the Good Farm Road property and then leaving with the trailer. The SUV headed toward Interstate 95.

The value of the trailer is $2,800.

• Someone stole a 2007 Honda Accord around 9 p.m. Friday from the parking lot of Enmarket at 2083 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.