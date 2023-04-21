A St. Matthews mom and a male friend area accused of beating the mom’s 18-month-old son, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office warrants and reports.

Warrants charge Tori Ella Chavis, 23, and Bret Alan Hodges, 20, both of the same Hammond Cross Road address, with one count each of unlawful conduct towards a child, criminal conspiracy, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The pair is accused of causing the following injuries to Chavis’ son: large knot on the forehead, red bruising and marks from cheek to behind ear, and bruising under the soft eye tissue.

The injuries allegedly occurred between Feb. 10 through 16, according to warrants.

One of the child’s grandmothers documented injuries she noticed on different days.

An S.C. Department of Social Services caseworker reported the alleged abuse to the CCSO.

On March 15, the child underwent a forensic medical exam that found the injuries were consistent with physical abuse, according to the incident report.

Warrants claim Chavis and Hodges “made several inconsistent statements about the child’s injuries” and didn’t seek medical attention for him.

Chavis claimed that her son was injured when he jumped out of Hodges’ arms, warrants say.

Warrants go on to claim that Chavis and Hodges’ stories changed about the child’s injuries.

At one point, they claimed the child was injured when he fell on a tree root, and then they claimed he’d also fallen off of a porch.

“The statements were medically inconsistent with the medical forensic team,” warrants say.

"The beatings were so severe they were accomplished by means likely to produce death or great bodily harm by an adult on an 18-month-old," warrants say.

When CCSO deputies went to arrest Chavis and Hodges, deputies claimed to see drugs at the home.

They also reported a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the residence, an incident report states.

As a result, Chavis and Hodges are both facing one count each of first-offense possession of cocaine base.

Chavis is facing one count of second-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and Hodges is charged with one count of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom set Chavis and Hodges’ bonds at $100,000 each.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.