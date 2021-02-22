Missing woman sought

A Sumter woman was last seen in Orangeburg three weeks ago, but her family members said they haven’t heard from her or seen her since, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Christina Marie Eckler.

The 37-year-old was last seen in the area of Motel 6 on John C. Calhoun Drive on Feb. 1.

The family member who reported Eckler missing noted that she usually contacts her mother several times each day.

Eckler may be traveling with a white male, possibly between the ages of 45 and 50.

Investigators said she may be traveling in a 2013 light blue Dodge Avenger with this South Carolina license plate: YQW467.

Eckler sometimes uses the last name of Atkins.

She is a white female, with long dark hair.

She stands 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

A concerned family member reported her missing to Orangeburg officers on Feb. 18.

If anyone has information about Eckler’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Det. Danny Brightwell at 803-533-4106, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety dispatch at 803-534-2812 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers will remain anonymous.

