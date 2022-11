The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a woman considered missing and endangered.

Alana Jenny Holmes, 25, was last seen on Nov. 11 at a Wingate Street address wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket.

She is supposed to take medication daily.

Anyone having information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety or call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC.