Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a missing 67-year-old woman has been found.

She was located safely in nearby Elloree around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

She is being checked out by EMS but seems to be in good spirits, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’re thankful for the safe return of this lady. We thank everyone who helped look for her,” Ravenell said.

