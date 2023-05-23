A 15-year-old Orangeburg girl left her home on Friday and she’s not been seen by her family since, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Alyssa Michelle Trimnal, of Wilson Street, was reported missing about two hours after she was last seen by a household member, an incident report said.

The household member said she was in the presence of another male that they know. That male drives a black Chevrolet S-10 with a Clemson sticker on the rear window.

Trimnal is 5-foot-5 and white, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light brown/beige long-sleeve crop top shirt and black leggings.

She’s gone missing from her home previously. Two days prior to this incident, she was reported missing but officers located her a little while later.

If anyone has information about Trimnal’s whereabouts, they are asked to call ODPS at 803-534-2812 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips may also be sent through the mobile Tip411 phone app or texted from a mobile phone to 847411. People with tips may remain anonymous.