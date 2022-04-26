Missing Orangeburg mother sought

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing mother, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Tiara Schneider, 31, picked up her children from her mother’s home on March 16. She then dropped them off at her nephew’s birthday party, an incident report said.

No one in the missing woman’s family has seen her since.

The missing woman’s mother is taking care of the children.

Schneider previously worked at McDonalds, located at 706 John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.

Her mother told investigators on Monday that the missing woman drives a bluish green Chevrolet Cobalt with a Delaware license plate.

The front passenger window is broken, according to her mother.

Schneider moved to Orangeburg from Delaware around July or August of 2021, her mother said.

Schneider has light skin, weighs approximately 160 pounds and stands 5-foot-7. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information about Schneider’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

