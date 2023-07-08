The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking a 14-year-old Orangeburg girl who was last seen on Friday around 11:30 p.m. on Adden Street.

ODPS announced on Saturday, just before 10 a.m., they are seeking Na’Ziya Grays. She goes by the nickname “Zaza,” an ODPS Facebook post states.

Grays was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. She stands 5-foot-2, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, they are asked to contact ODPS at 803-534-2812 or use the TIPS411 app to provide information.