Missing Olar man’s home burglarized; suspect hasn’t been charged in disappearance

A 50-year-old man is in custody after allegedly breaking into the home of a missing man and driving his vehicle.

James Thurmond Creech Jr. of Orangeburg is facing multiple charges, but has not been charged in in the disappearance of Adolphus Ray Lain of Olar.

Creech was taken into custody on Nov. 26, just two days after someone reported that Lain was missing.

Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ben Hay said the investigation into Lain’s disappearance led multiple agencies to Allendale County on Friday, Dec. 4.

Allendale County Coroner Renique Riley said on Wednesday that a body was found in the county on Friday.

The body has not yet been identified, Riley said.

The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation that led to the discovery of the body on Friday, Hay said.

Hay said Creech is facing the following charges: first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 with enhancement and failure to stop for blue lights.

