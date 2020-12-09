Missing Olar man’s home burglarized; suspect hasn’t been charged in disappearance

A 50-year-old man is in custody after allegedly breaking into the home of a missing man and driving his vehicle.
James Thurmond Creech Jr. of Orangeburg is facing multiple charges, but has not been charged in in the disappearance of Adolphus Ray Lain of Olar.
Creech was taken into custody on Nov. 26, just two days after someone reported that Lain was missing.
Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ben Hay said the investigation into Lain’s disappearance led multiple agencies to Allendale County on Friday, Dec. 4.
Allendale County Coroner Renique Riley said on Wednesday that a body was found in the county on Friday.
The body has not yet been identified, Riley said.
The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation that led to the discovery of the body on Friday, Hay said.
Hay said Creech is facing the following charges: first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 with enhancement and failure to stop for blue lights.
Creech is accused of burglarizing Lain’s home and taking some of the missing man’s property.
Creech was allegedly driving Lain’s 2006 silver Saturn Vue and attempting to elude law enforcement when he was taken into custody on Nov. 26. Hay said the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted in taking Creech into custody.
He remains at the Bamberg County Detention Center.
Creech’s criminal history includes the following convictions:
• Non-violent second-degree burglary on Nov. 16, 1992 in Barnwell County
• Accessory after the fact to a felony on Aug. 27, 1996 in Barnwell County
• Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature on Jan. 29, 2004 in Barnwell County
• Malicious injury or willful injury to courthouse or jail on Aug. 17, 2015 in Orangeburg County
• Obtaining goods under false pretenses on March 13, 2017 in Barnwell Count
Lain is a white male, tall with a slender build. He has long gray and white hair, a beard and mustache and wears glasses.
Anyone with information on Lain’s disappearance is asked to contact the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-245-3017.
