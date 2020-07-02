Missing Norway man sought

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Norway man.

Clarence Leland Rutland Sr. is a 5-foot, 6-inch white male. He weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and a black pleather golf hat.

Rutland left a Herbert Road home in Neeses at 1 p.m. Sunday and has not returned. He was last seen in white and gold 2000 Ford Explorer with S.C. tag QYC298.

If anyone has any information on Rutland, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

