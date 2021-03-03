Missing man sought; Santee chief says vehicle found, man still missing

A 39-year-old man went missing on Sunday in Santee. The Santee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to locate him.

Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said a family member last saw Jesse Trevor Daniels around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, but Daniels hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Daniels has a Eutawville address, but had recently been staying at some of the hotels in Santee, Serrano said.

Serrano said Daniels has medical issues that could be affecting him mentally and physically.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers located Daniels’s vehicle on U.S. Highway 301 near Woolbright Road.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted in searching for Daniels nearby, but weren’t successful. SLED used a helicopter in the search.

Daniels is a white male who stands 5-foot-10, weighs 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Santee Police Department at 803-854-2438.

