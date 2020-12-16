Missing juveniles found in Orangeburg park

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An officer found two missing juveniles on Tuesday after speaking with a group of people gathered at Harmon Park after hours, according to a police incident report.

The officer noticed a silver Nissan at the Chestnut Street park at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday. Four people were in the vehicle.

The officer told the occupants of the vehicle that the park was closed and they were trespassing.

The officer reported the vehicle smelled like marijuana. The occupants allegedly told the officer that they had one marijuana cigarette and nothing else.

Officers didn’t search the vehicle, but asked all of the occupants to step outside.

After officers spoke with the vehicle occupants, it was determined that three of them were juveniles and two of the juveniles had been reported missing to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy arrived at the scene and spoke with the missing juveniles. The mother of one juvenile arrived a short time later and picked up her son and a law enforcement officer took the other juvenile to her grandmother’s house, the report said.

