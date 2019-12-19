{{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Eutawville woman has been found.

Nina Ross, 35, is safe, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker. She was found in a neighboring county.

