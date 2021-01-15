Missing Bamberg man’s body ID’d; second suspect charged in break-in; no charges in death

A missing Bamberg County man’s body was found in neighboring Allendale County.
Adolphus Ray Lain, 70, of Olar was reported missing on Nov. 24. His body was found on Dec. 4, but has just been identified.
Allendale County Coroner Renique Riley said the medical examiner has not yet finalized the autopsy report, but confirmed through DNA testing that the body belonged to Lain.
No one has been charged in Lain’s death. The manner and cause of death remain pending.
Meanwhile, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a second person with burglarizing his home.
Julie F. Baxley, 46, of 12799 Carolina Highway, Olar, is facing one count of first-degree burglary.
“With the assistance of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Bamberg Police Department, Baxley was arrested without incident in Bamberg on Thursday,” Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg said.
A Bamberg County magistrate set Baxley’s bond at $50,000 on Friday, Bamberg said.
A sheriff’s office warrant accuses Baxley and James Thurmond Creech Jr., a 50-year-old Orangeburg man, with burglarizing Lain’s home sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 26.
The warrant alleges, “James Thurmond Creech Jr. did with the assistance of a co-defendant arrange for the co-defendant to enter the dwelling and remove five or more firearms to include a .40-caliber pistol, a Ruger .357, a black powder revolver, a nine-shot .22 pistol and a rifle with a folding bayonet.”
The warrant also alleges, “James Thurmond Creech Jr. did lure Adolphus Ray Lain away from the residence to facilitate the crime. Subsequently the defendant helped dispose of the weapons.”
Creech was taken into custody two days after Lain was reported missing when he was allegedly spotted driving Lain’s 2006 silver Saturn Vue and attempted to elude law enforcement.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division and Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted in taking Lain into custody.
As a result, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office charged Creech with first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 with enhancement and failure to stop for blue lights.
Creech remains at the Bamberg County Detention Center without bond.
If Creech and Baxley are convicted of first-degree burglary, they face up to life in prison.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Bamberg County Sheriff's Office at 803-245-3018 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don't have to give their names.
