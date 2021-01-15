Missing Bamberg man’s body ID’d; second suspect charged in break-in; no charges in death

A missing Bamberg County man’s body was found in neighboring Allendale County.

Adolphus Ray Lain, 70, of Olar was reported missing on Nov. 24. His body was found on Dec. 4, but has just been identified.

Allendale County Coroner Renique Riley said the medical examiner has not yet finalized the autopsy report, but confirmed through DNA testing that the body belonged to Lain.

No one has been charged in Lain’s death. The manner and cause of death remain pending.

Meanwhile, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a second person with burglarizing his home.

Julie F. Baxley, 46, of 12799 Carolina Highway, Olar, is facing one count of first-degree burglary.

“With the assistance of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Bamberg Police Department, Baxley was arrested without incident in Bamberg on Thursday,” Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg said.

A Bamberg County magistrate set Baxley’s bond at $50,000 on Friday, Bamberg said.

A sheriff’s office warrant accuses Baxley and James Thurmond Creech Jr., a 50-year-old Orangeburg man, with burglarizing Lain’s home sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 26.