Metal roof stolen from Orangeburg County trash site

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole part of the metal roof from one of the shelters at the Orangeburg County Convenience Site, located at 4028 North Road, in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The value of the stolen metal sheet and damage is $2,000.

In a separate incident, a North Carolina woman claims she was beaten following a gas station dispute on Monday afternoon.

The woman told deputies she went in the Spinx gas station to make a purchase. The station is located at 3615 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.

A stranger, who’s also a woman, allegedly started a verbal altercation because the woman didn’t hold the door open for her.

The two went outside and continued to argue.

The stranger got into a 2017 Toyota Camry, which pulled up next to the North Carolina woman.

One of the people in the Camry allegedly retrieved a black firearm from the backseat, the report states.

The North Carolina woman got back into her car and began to record the people in the Camry.

One of the people in the Camry allegedly walked to the North Carolina woman’s car, opened the door and hit the woman on the left side, including her face.

The woman claimed the driver of the Camry threw a drink on her. The Camry then left the scene, the woman said.