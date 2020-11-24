Men use knife, pipe in Orangeburg robbery; victim planned to buy iPhone from online seller

Two men robbed another man of $600 on Sunday afternoon. One robber was armed with a knife, the other was armed with a pipe, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The victim said he was planning to buy an iPhone from an online seller at a location on the 3400 block of Kennerly Road.

When the victim arrived in the driveway of the designated location, two men -- one armed with knife, the other armed with a pipe -- threatened, shoved and robbed the man, the report states.

The victim said the men jumped over a fence in the backyard and fled the area.

The criminal investigation division is handling the case.

