Men robbed at gunpoint in Orangeburg motel room

Three men say they were robbed at gunpoint at the Motel 6, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive, just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to a police incident report.

The guests had returned from playing pool and one went outside to smoke a cigarette. He left the door open.

The three armed strangers forced their way into the room.

One of the guests reported that a man with a silver handgun patted him down and took his work clothes, gym bag, Android cell phone and wallet containing $500 in cash.

The second guest said a man with an AR-style rifle robbed him of his Apple iPhone 8 and $4,605 in cash.

The third guest reported that he was in bed when the gunmen entered the room. He said the third gunman struck him in his head and his right shoulder with a black handgun.

The gunman told the guest to remove all of his clothes with the exception of his boxer shorts. He took the guest’s Samsung Galaxy cellphone and his wallet containing $200 in cash.

The value of everything taken from the men is $6,455.