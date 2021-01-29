Men robbed at gunpoint in Orangeburg motel room

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Three men say they were robbed at gunpoint at the Motel 6, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive, just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to a police incident report.
The guests had returned from playing pool and one went outside to smoke a cigarette. He left the door open.
The three armed strangers forced their way into the room.
One of the guests reported that a man with a silver handgun patted him down and took his work clothes, gym bag, Android cell phone and wallet containing $500 in cash.
The second guest said a man with an AR-style rifle robbed him of his Apple iPhone 8 and $4,605 in cash.
The third guest reported that he was in bed when the gunmen entered the room. He said the third gunman struck him in his head and his right shoulder with a black handgun.
The gunman told the guest to remove all of his clothes with the exception of his boxer shorts. He took the guest’s Samsung Galaxy cellphone and his wallet containing $200 in cash.
The value of everything taken from the men is $6,455.
The report described the gunmen as Black males.
One was about 25 years old with medium-brown skin. He was clean shaven with short dreadlocks and wearing a grey hoodie.
The second gunman had dark brown skin, a close haircut, a patchy beard and was wearing a hoodie.
The third gunman had dark skin and stood about 5 feet tall. He had a thin build and was wearing glasses.
If anyone has information about the armed robbery, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A long-haul trucker spotted an unattended 2-year-old boy in the middle of Five Chop Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The trucker parked and brought the child to safety until help arrived.
As deputies spoke with the trucker, the toddler’s father and grandmother arrived at the scene.
They explained that they were keeping the toddler at a Laquinta Drive residence and suspected he exited the home through an unsecured door when they weren’t looking, according to the report.
The father said he was keeping the toddler that day while the child’s mother was working.
A deputy called the S.C. Department of Social Services about the situation.
The toddler’s mother then arrived and told deputies she allowed the toddler’s father to keep the child that day while she went to work. The mother told deputies that she and the toddler’s father don’t live together.
DSS instructed deputies to hand the toddler to his mother because she wasn’t involved in the direct supervision of him during the incident, the report said.
Deputies forwarded the case to DSS for additional investigation.
