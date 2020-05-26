Men killed in crash identified; before death, man said ‘I’ll be right back, ma’

Taylor-Randolph has a remaining 18-year-old son.

Sunday’s collision occurred at 9:55 p.m., according to Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter.

Lee Hendren, news editor of The Holly Hill Observer and The Santee Striper, said he didn’t know anything about the collision until he came to the office on Monday and saw the boarded-up windows and a condemnation notice on a piece of red paper affixed to the door.

The town’s fire marshal condemned the building early Monday morning.

If the collision had occurred during the day, Hendren said the newspapers’ advertising representative “would’ve been seriously injured at the least, if not worse.”

“Her desk is splinters right now,” he added.

“Concrete and bricks were thrown to the back of the office,” Hendren said.

One of the town’s light poles sits among debris inside of the office, he added.

“It was frightening to find a light pole there,” he said.

On Monday, he and the advertising representative moved valuables out of the office to another location.