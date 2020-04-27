Men cited for drug, firearm violations in St, Matthews
Men cited for drug, firearm violations in St, Matthews

Two Wedgefield men were cited in St, Matthews, one for simple possession of marijuana and the other for unlawful carrying of a firearm.

On April 16, an officer observed a green Toyota Camry following too closely, and when talking to the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. After running a National Crime Information Center check, the officer was informed that the driver was on probation. At that point, the officer frisked the subject and had him empty his pockets and found a plastic bag with a leafy substance.

Upon the arrival of an assisting unit, a car search was conducted, and a book bag was found to contain a Smith & Wesson Shield pistol with one magazine and seven rounds of ammunition; a red, yellow and green tobacco grinder containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana; and a black digital scale. The passenger admitted ownership of the pistol and did not have a permit.

The men were cited for their respective charges, and $250 was seized.

Man arrested for burglary at St. Matthews residence

In an unrelated incident on April 21, an officer stopped a red Dodge Charger that had a malfunctioning headlight. The driver was a St, Matthews man. The officer observed a residual amount of marijuana in the vehicle and detected odor of marijuana.

SUV, guns taken from St. Matthews yard
A vehicle search was conducted and an open bottle of Hennessy whiskey was found. The driver was cited for an open container violation.

