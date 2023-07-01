Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two men are facing charges in a June 13 shooting incident in Santee.

Laquze Fogle, 21, of 824 Antioch Road, Santee, and Daniel Clayton Martin, 19, of 7107 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, are both charged with attempted murder.

Fogle is also facing one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Bonner Avenue and Avocada Drive.

A woman was holding her 2-year-old daughter in her lap inside of her vehicle when she allegedly saw Martin driving a car beside hers, according to an incident report.

She claims Fogle was in the front passenger seat and pointed a “big black gun” and then opened fired.

Bullets damaged the exterior and interior of her car. No one was physically injured.

Fogle and Martin were charged on Thursday. Warrants allege Fogle was the gunman.

If Fogle and Martin are convicted, they each face up to 30 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, Richard Robert Dantzler, 38, of 788 Calhoun Road, St. Matthews is charged with first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

At 11:17 p.m. Thursday, a deputy noticed a 2005 Mercury allegedly traveling on wrong side of Muller Street before turning right onto Belleville Road/Old Cameron Road.

The deputy activated his blue lights and sirens in an attempt to get the car to stop.

The car sped away, according to the incident report.

After several turns, the car allegedly merged onto Interstate 26 into oncoming traffic, but came to a stop at mile marker 149.

At that point, the driver exited the car and ran into the woods, the report said.

The passenger got out with his hands up and stood by the car. Deputies detained him, but then released him.

Deputies caught up with Dantzler in the woods.

During a search of the Mercury, deputies claim they found a dollar bill with a white powdery residue and a green CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1 pistol. The pistol was in the backseat.

Dantzler was also cited for alleged first-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI and expired vehicle license.

If convicted, Dantzler faces up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman is accused of breaking into a hotel room and stealing a kitten.

Bianca Acacia Winkler, 34, of Pinehurst Drive, is charged with first-degree burglary.

She allegedly broke into a guest’s hotel room on Thursday at The American Inn, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The guest returned from work that morning and discovered her covers, kitten and kitten’s food were missing.

Hotel management let her review surveillance video. She recognized a woman going into the hotel room at 3:30 a.m. An unknown man was with the woman.

The value of the stolen items is $150.

If convicted, Winkler faces up to life in prison.