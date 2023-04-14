Two Bamberg County men are accused of trying to kill a man on Tuesday. A bystander was shot five times instead.

Charles Jayden Anthony Brown, 19, of 67 Lewis Butler Road, Ehrhardt, and Dontrell Malik Gibson, 18, of 136 Crosswind Road, Bamberg, are facing one charge each of attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Brown is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Gibson is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

Warrants allege Brown fired a Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle outside of the Seaborn Greene Apartments, located on Race Street, at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man, called an innocent bystander in warrants, suffered five gunshot wounds.

Brown allegedly fired at an intended target, but didn’t strike him.

Gibson is accused of driving Brown to the apartment complex so he could commit murder, according to warrants.

Gibson is also accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase for 12 miles following the shooting.

The Bamberg Police Department charged Gibson and Brown on Friday.

If the men are convicted, they each face up to 30 years in prison.