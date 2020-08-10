Men accused in Orangeburg shooting incidents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Rowesville man is accused of shooting into a home, while an Orangeburg man is accused of shooting into a vehicle, according to an ODPS report and warrants.

Melvin Thomas Thomas Jr., 39, of 125 Gaither Road, Rowesville, is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Lavincent Felder, 19, of 130 Lakeview Drive is charged with discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

No one was injured during the shootings.

Felder’s mother reported someone shot into her home around 2:25 p.m. Sunday. The woman and witnesses identified Thomas as the shooter.

After the shooting, Felder allegedly shot at Thomas’ truck. Thomas and a woman were inside.

A warrant claims Felder admitted shooting at the truck three to four times.

Felder’s mother said he and Thomas had a disagreement the day before.

A municipal judge released Felder and Thomas on public recognizance bonds.

If the men are convicted of their charges, each faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $1,000.